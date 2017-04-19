FlowBelow teams up with Bison, Arnold Bros.

MONTREAL, Que. – FlowBelow Aero announced today that Bison Transport and Arnold Bros. Transport are outfitting their new tractors with FlowBelow’s Tractor AeroKit system.

Additionally, Manitoba’s leading Volvo dealership, Beaver Truck Centre, will carry FlowBelow’s products in stock and offer Manitoba customers full installation and support services.

“Here at Bison we are laser focused on fuel efficiency and innovation,” said Rob Penner, president and CEO of Bison Transport. “While balancing other factors such as usability, durability, and cost, we spec the most aerodynamic and fuel efficient equipment possible to reduce the overall fuel consumption and emissions of our fleet.”

Currently Bison Transport is receiving FlowBelow products factory installed on all new Freightliners, whereas their Volvo trucks are receiving installations on-site at the company’s headquarters in Winnipeg.

“We began using the FlowBelow Tractor AeroKit just before Kenworth offered the system as part of the T-680 Advantage,” said Brent Arnold, operations manager at Arnold Bros. Transport. “Our corporate decision was for all new tractors to be ordered with AeroKits. As soon as our local dealer began offering the product as a data book option we switched over to spec’ing the system on all new trucks. Now the system comes pre-installed with every new truck that we put into service. It’s convenient and the investment is cash-flow positive from day one since the units are financed along with the truck.”

“Our customers have been asking for FlowBelow’s fuel-saving products and here in Canada FlowBelow needed better distribution. We partnered up to offer the system both on new truck orders and for retrofits through our parts department, giving our customers immediate access to the technology,” added John Oades, fleet sales manager at Beaver Truck Centre. “We take pride in always offering the most reliable and efficient tractors to our fleet customers. Adding FlowBelow’s AeroKit to new Volvo trucks makes an already fuel efficient truck even more efficient.”