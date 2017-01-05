Pride Group Logistics opens new facility in Fort Erie

FORT ERIE, Ont. — Pride Group Logistics has expanded its footprint and opened a new facility in Fort Erie, Ont. the company announced today.

The new facility is the business’s fourth terminal and is currently staffed by 35 employees and owner-operators.

According to Pride Group, the terminal is key to offering improved service in the Niagara region and supporting both LTL and truckload growth to and from the US Eastern Seaboard. It has a 9 acre secure yard, operations center, driver facilities, multiple drive through service bays and a truck/trailer wash bay. It is located at 933 Helena Street in Fort Erie, right near the US border.

“Being located 5 minutes from the border will dramatically help us increase the efficiency of our US linehaul drivers as well as improve our service to local customers on both the Ontario and New York sides,” said Pride Group’s vice-president, Aman Johal. “We are also working on plans to construct a cross dock and freight consolidation/deconsolidation facility on the property. The Fort Erie terminal is a strategic component of our long-term vision for the company.”