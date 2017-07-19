Touch-A-Truck event returns to Oshawa

OSHAWA, Ont. — The fifth annual Touch-a-Truck event is set to take place on August 25 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. outside Oshawa’s Tribue Communities Centre.

The event is presented by Midway Nissan in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of South-West Durham. Entrance to the hands-on, family-friendly event is free. Touch-a-Truck allows children of all ages to get up close and personal with more than 40 vehicles of all shapes and sizes. Vehicle partners include the Oshawa Fire Services, Durham Regional Police, Hard-Co Construction Ltd., Ontario Regiment Museum, and many more.

“We are thrilled to announce the fifth annual Touch-a-Truck event,” stated William Balfour, director of marketing and group sales for Spectra Venue Management, operators of the Tribute Communities Centre. “Over the past four years, we as a community have raised more than $6,200 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of South-West Durham through this event and the level of support we receive from the vehicle and community partners year after year is incredible. Without the support from community partners, this event would not be possible.”

Due to overwhelming demand, this year’s event will start an hour earlier to help make it possible for families to visit more vehicles during the event.

“The crowds continue to grow each year and it is an amazing feeling to see children having so much fun turning on the sirens and honking the horns while they sit in the driver’s seat of so many different vehicles. It’s also great to see the parents participating as well after their children’s turn,” Balfour added. “This year’s event will utilize a portion of Bruce Street and Charles Street as the south suite holder’s parking lot will be under construction and unavailable for the event. The City of Oshawa and Spectra know how much our community enjoy this event so we worked to ensure it could proceed despite the loss of the south parking lot to construction.”

The 2016 event was the largest Touch-a-Truck Spectra had organized at the Tribute Communities Centre with almost 50 participating vehicles and attendance nearing 4,000. The Spectra team aims to surpass last year’s $2,027 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of South-West Durham and encourages all attendees to donate what they can afford to Big Brothers Big Sisters during the event at their booth.

There will also be a charity barbecue for those who attend.

For more information, click here.