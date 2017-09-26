Bridging border barriers/TCA/TPP and why carriers should be there

If forced to identify the top few highlights of my tenure in this great industry, I’d have to admit that one near the top would have to be my time spent with the Truckload Carriers Association. I would also admit that my indoctrination to the TCA was a reluctant one, first off, I was pretty much forced into membership by a shipper with a small private fleet who only dealt with TCA members. That was in the late eighties. Okay I thought I want this freight so whatever, I caved in, the freight was easy and the rate was great, along with the fact that the price of membership was, as it still is today, surprisingly reasonable. So I joined, which in the early years amounted to almost zero participation other than reading weekly faxes that reported on FMCSA rulings, fuel cost, and other items of the day.

Fast forward a few years, and I’m being strongly encouraged to participate in an annual event at TCA. I have to say that this gentle push changed the my entire career for me in a fashion that I can only describe as a “bell weather” moment, talk about an epiphany! I have given countless hours of my time to this association, chairing committees and task forces, being a BOD member for the past couple decades, and working my way through various offices roles and eventually into the Chairman’s role.

Having said all this I can’t begin to repay TCA staff and membership for the lifelong friends I have gained and continue to gain, and the exposure to a side of the industry I didn’t know existed. The practical application of best practices that we were able to apply to our company helped us expedite positive results within the business. Do I support TCA and the programs they promote, absolutely and unabashedly. If your fleet works cross-border lanes, and you’re looking for executive training, interested in benchmarking your results or networking with like-minded carriers to name a few offerings – this is the assoication. Take my advice and educate yourself on what is available to assist in all these efforts through TCA, you won’t be disappointed, guaranteed.

On October 18 from 8 am until noon TCA is presenting Bridging Border Barriers – a free seminar at the Capital Banquet Room at 6435 Dixie Road Mississauga Ontario. David Bradley past chairman OTA and CTA will speak; John Lyboldt TCA’s dynamic new president will speak. There is a panel presentation with some of the best-managed companies in Canada, with Erb Transport, Bison, and Challenger talking cross border challenges and realities. I would also be remiss if I didn’t mention Rob Penner the current Chairman of TCA, and of course the second Canadian to hold the prestigious position. Finally TCA will be unveiling their new offering to the industry which is TPP (Truckload Carriers Association’s Profitability Program, powered by InGuage. Chris Henry Program Manager for TPP and Best Practice Group moderator will showcase what is available to all carriers who are ROI focused and would like to learn from the some of the best carriers in the North America trucking industry. You can register at stownsend@truckload.org

Hope to see you there.