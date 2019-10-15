Join us as Women with Drive hits the road

Including more women in the trucking and logistics industry is an important issue for fleets across the country.

Our Women with Drive networking initiative is designed to help, and we’re pleased to tell you that the program is expanding thanks to support from provincial associations and industry suppliers.

This fall, we’re presenting Women with Drive events across the country. Women who are industry leaders will share their experience and insights with anyone who wants to support and increase the contributions of women in trucking and logistics.

Building on our annual Women with Drive Leadership Summit, these local events are casual after-work get-togethers where you can relax, network and learn.

Let’s take a look at some of the women you will hear from:

Claudia Milicevic, general manager, TransCore Link Logistics

Claudia is an accomplished executive and networker who has built an impressive resume as the leader of a successful transportation technology company. And her contributions to the industry just keep growing.

Claudia can speak to the power of getting involved in your business community. She is a past Trucking HR Canada Board member, having provided insight and guidance during a key transitional period, and currently serves on the board of directors for the Ontario Trucking Association. She was the second woman to serve as president of the Toronto Transportation Club, and received the first TTC Woman of the Year Award for her contributions to the industry.

Claudia’s mantra for success is simple: Climb the corporate ladder but always lend a hand to help someone else up. She will speak at our Ontario Women with Drive event, hosted at TransCore Link Logistics in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 26. Click here to learn more.

Erin Diehl, owner, D&E Transport

Erin speaks from 20 years of experience on the front lines of the trucking industry. She and her husband Darren started D&E Transport, a bulk grain and fertilizer carrier, in 2016, and today, in addition to her responsibilities as the owner of a family business, Erin is the fleet’s safety and compliance officer.

She is a licensed practical nurse and brings first-hand knowledge to her role in ensuring the safety and wellness of her drivers.

You can learn more from Erin at our Women with Drive event in Regina on Oct. 24. Click here to learn more.

Jackie Charles, VP, corporate development & CIO, Arrow Group of Companies

Jackie will share her secrets to success from the C-suite.

Over the last 12 years, has held numerous roles within Arrow, including business development, operations, finance, marketing, information technology, and overall corporate strategy. Since 2016, she has been Arrow’s vice-president for corporate development and chief information officer, which puts her at the center of capital planning, mergers and acquisitions, and the development of strategic alliances, as well as overseeing the people, processes, and technologies within Arrow’s IT department.

Learn more about Jackie’s experience on Nov. 14, at the Group HEALTH Benefit Solutions, Surrey, BC office. Click here to learn more.

Linda Young, VP, human resources & people development, Bison Transport

Top tips come from those at our top fleets, and Linda leads the charge here.

In her 13 years at Bison, Linda has established a track record of success as one of the industry’s foremost HR executives. She’s a no-nonsense team player who understands how important it is to share her ideas and experience with those around her.

Linda has her Certified Human Resource Professional designation and is a member of the Human Resource Management Association of Manitoba; the human resources committees of the OTA and the Manitoba Trucking Association; and the Red River College Business Administration Advisory Committee. She is also chairwoman of the board at Trucking HR Canada, where she is committed to initiatives that help diversify the trucking and logistics workforce. This includes the Women with Drive initiative.

Linda will share her vast experience and award-winning approaches at our Women with Drive event on Nov. 13, hosted by the MTA. Click here to learn more.

And don’t forget to mark March 12, 2020, on your calendar, too. That’s the date of our sixth Annual Women with Drive Leadership Summit. This year’s theme, “Women Driving Innovation,” will not disappoint.

I look forward to seeing you there.