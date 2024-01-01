2024 Trucking Outlook: Eassons Transport
As 2023 winds down we surveyed several Canadian fleet executives to find out what they feel 2024 has in store. We conclude the series by visiting the east coast, and Trevor Bent of Eassons Transport.
What is your outlook for freight and business conditions in the Canadian transportation sector in 2024?
Our forecast is that Q1 and Q2 will be lighter than usual on volume, and we will continue to see downward pressure on rates, but by Q3 an uptick is anticipated as we expect to see some relief from interest rates and volume will start to meet the adjusted equipment capacity.
What will be the keys to succeeding in that environment in the year ahead?
Keys to success will be for carriers to pivot to new markets, control costs, forge strategic partnerships, extend equipment life and for government to put a stop to Driver Inc. schemes so there is a level playing field.
We need to look at why so many truck drivers and mechanic from certain parts of the world are going to be lease ops and driver Inc’s. Many are buying or leasing units with the help of a non-profit or cco op structure
Many are using dispatch and book keepers from India
We have too many trucks for current freight volumes
Look at what happened in the U K when the tax rules were changed 4 yrs ago
Holland has a much better solution as does California to pay drivers fairly with overtime on payroll. If we follow the California rules and set min pay of 23 euro/ hr like Holland plus housing first for sick and injured transport workers driver Inc will go away along with cheap freight.
While you and I disagree on many things, for once, you are not wrong.
(Although you should refrain from saying “from certain parts of the world”)
I worked for CRS which is owned by Eassons. The only problem I had with them is the trucks are governed at 100 KM/HR. That is too slow when you are traveling into the western provinces where the limit is 110 KM/HR but everyone, including western based trucks, are going 120 KM/HR!