2024 Trucking Outlook: Eassons Transport

As 2023 winds down we surveyed several Canadian fleet executives to find out what they feel 2024 has in store. We conclude the series by visiting the east coast, and Trevor Bent of Eassons Transport.

Trevor Bent (Photo: Supplied)

What is your outlook for freight and business conditions in the Canadian transportation sector in 2024?

Our forecast is that Q1 and Q2 will be lighter than usual on volume, and we will continue to see downward pressure on rates, but by Q3 an uptick is anticipated as we expect to see some relief from interest rates and volume will start to meet the adjusted equipment capacity.

What will be the keys to succeeding in that environment in the year ahead?

Keys to success will be for carriers to pivot to new markets, control costs, forge strategic partnerships, extend equipment life and for government to put a stop to Driver Inc. schemes so there is a level playing field.