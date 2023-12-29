2024 Trucking Outlook: Fastfrate Group

As 2023 winds down we surveyed several Canadian fleet executives to find out what they feel 2024 has in store. We turn today to Ron Tepper, head of Tepper Holdings and the Fastfrate Group.

What is your outlook for freight and business conditions in the Canadian transportation sector in 2024?

We think the first half of 2024 will mirror the conditions experienced in 2023. During this period, companies should have a vigilant approach to cost management which will be crucial to sustain profit margins, given the anticipated constraints on growth opportunities.

The second half of 2024, however, will depend largely on the trajectory of interest rates. Whether they decline or follow a path toward lower rates will significantly influence the business landscape. Coupled with the upcoming U.S. election and the promises of economic incentives will make the second half of the year considerably stronger than the first half and 2023. As an aside, Fastfrate Group is an acquisitive company, and a tight year next year will lead to some opportunities.

What will be the keys to succeeding in that environment in the year ahead?

To achieve success in the year ahead, it is imperative that companies encourage innovation and strive for operational efficiency, aiming to achieve more with fewer resources.

At Fastfrate Group, we will do that by making strategic investments in technology for improved efficiency and enhanced customer satisfaction. We will also examine every line on our P&L, which will guide our efforts to identify areas for cost reduction without compromising our workforce.

Ensuring the wellbeing of our employees is very important to us, given their integral role in shaping the identity of the Fastfrate Group. Across all our companies we have a very large fleet, and we will try to optimize our capital expenditure for the fiscal year. With that difference, we can then direct that towards debt reduction reflecting our commitment to maintaining financial stability.