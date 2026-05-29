TRAILER TENSIONS: A Special Report

Canadian trailer manufacturers are warning of an “existential crisis” as a bitter trade battle unfolds in Washington over allegations of dumping and unfair subsidies tied to trailer imports from China, Mexico, and Canada.

Trucknews.com examines how the anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations — layered atop new Section 232 tariffs — are threatening to fracture North America’s deeply integrated trailer manufacturing supply chain.

Canadian manufacturers warn their industry is in jeopardy and that the fallout could eventually reach fleets through higher trailer prices, longer lead times, reduced competition and shrinking production capacity.

We also spoke to a U.S. trailer company executive who blasted the coalition of trailer makers leading the attack, accusing them of being afraid of healthy competition, revealing fractures within the U.S. market itself.