Arrive Logistics expands into Canada with Toronto office

Arrive Logistics is expanding into the Canadian market with an office in Toronto.

It plans to provide localized services across Canada as part of its growth plan, after opening five other offices in the past 18 months. The company says establishing a Canadian presence will enhance its cross-border and intra-Canada service.

(Photo: Arrive Logistics)

“We look forward to bringing Arrive’s service-first mentality and market insights to our partners in Canada,” said J-Ann Tio, Arrive’s chief strategy officer. “Whether that be with our current customers or to engage and find solutions for prospective customers, we are committed to providing an experience that matches our award-winning service in the U.S.”

The Canadian office is located at 240 Richmond St. West, near the financial and fashion districts of Toronto. It says it will be hiring in the area, taking advantage of the city’s “rich talent market”.