Titanium adds Jacksonville to growing U.S. 3PL network
Titanium Transportation continues its U.S. expansion, securing its seventh freight brokerage there in Jacksonville, Fla.
Those locations complement three in Canada, bringing its total to 10.
“Today’s announcement re-affirms our commitment to U.S. expansion in our asset-light brokerage business and places us in a strong position to achieve our goal of opening 10 U.S. locations by the end of 2024,” Titanium CEO Ted Daniel said in a release.
“Brokerage services continue to be an attractive driver of our business and we are committed to strategically expanding our footprint. Jacksonville has a strong manufacturing sector with proximity to the I-95 and I-10 corridor, making it an ideal location for expansion. By leveraging our technology and systems, in addition to low start-up costs, our U.S. brokerage expansion will drive strong return on invested capital and organic growth.”
Operations in Jacksonville are slated to begin in the first quarter of 2024.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.