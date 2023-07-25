Titanium adds Jacksonville to growing U.S. 3PL network

Titanium Transportation continues its U.S. expansion, securing its seventh freight brokerage there in Jacksonville, Fla.

Those locations complement three in Canada, bringing its total to 10.

Titanium Transportation headquarters in Bolton, Ont. (Photo: James Menzies)

“Today’s announcement re-affirms our commitment to U.S. expansion in our asset-light brokerage business and places us in a strong position to achieve our goal of opening 10 U.S. locations by the end of 2024,” Titanium CEO Ted Daniel said in a release.

“Brokerage services continue to be an attractive driver of our business and we are committed to strategically expanding our footprint. Jacksonville has a strong manufacturing sector with proximity to the I-95 and I-10 corridor, making it an ideal location for expansion. By leveraging our technology and systems, in addition to low start-up costs, our U.S. brokerage expansion will drive strong return on invested capital and organic growth.”

Operations in Jacksonville are slated to begin in the first quarter of 2024.