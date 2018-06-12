BCTA elects new board and executive committee

WHISTLER, B.C. – The B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA) elected its new board of directors during its annual AGM and Management Conference this past weekend.
Board members will serve out a term of one year, 2018-19. Executive committee members were also announced during the event.
Those who will serve the new term are as follows:
Members of the board of directors for this term:
• Phil Bandstra, Bandstra Transportation Systems Ltd., Smithers
• John Bourbonniere, Harbour Link Container Services Inc., Delta
• Justin Cheverie, Coastal Pacific Xpress Inc., Surrey
• Kevin Clark, Valley West Transport Ltd., Port Coquitlam
• Clinton Connell, Eagle West Truck & Crane Inc., Abbotsford
• John Cormier, Clark Freightways, Kamloops
• Rex D’Souza, Prudential Transportation Ltd., Surrey
• Shaun Freeman, BFL CANADA Insurance Services Inc., Vancouver
• Arlene Gagne, Lodgewood Enterprises Ltd., Prince George
• Stephanie Gagnon, XTL Transport Inc., Surrey
• Jerry Gallant, First Truck Centre Vancouver Inc., Surrey
• Ed Genberg, Ocean Trailer, Delta
• Daman Grewal, Centurion Trucking Inc., Surrey
• Ken Johnson, Ken Johnson Trucking Ltd., Langley
• Jim Leidl, Pacific Coach Lines (1984) Ltd., Vancouver
• Rick McArthur, Macal Bulk Transport Ltd., Mission
• Jay Meehan, Western Canada Express, Richmond
• Greg Munden, Munden Ventures Ltd., Kamloops
• Derek Norman, DSN Transport Ltd., Kelowna
• Darren Racine, Protrux Systems Inc., Pitt Meadows
• Lorne Richard, The Vancouver Trolley Company, Vancouver
• Trevor Sawkins, ColdStar Solutions Inc., Victoria
• Paul Schroeder, Bison Transport Inc., Rocky View, AB
• Doug Sutherland, Sutco Transportation Specialists, West Kelowna
• Stephen Szalkai, Concrete BC, Vancouver
• Roy Taki, Arrow Transportation Systems Inc., Kamloops
• Gary Vos, Tri-R Transport Ltd., Richmond
• Dan Watson, Canada Cartage Fleet Outsourcing, Richmond
• Jason Wheeler, The Inland Group, Burnaby
• Jordan Wilson, Hawkeye Holdings Ltd., Kelowna
Director to serve by special appointment:
• Patrick Yearwood, Yearwood Dyson – Lawyers, Surrey
Directors to serve on BCTA’s executive committee:
• Ken Johnson, chairman, Ken Johnson Trucking Ltd.
• Phil Bandstra, 1st vice-chairman, Bandstra Transportation Systems Ltd.
• Doug Sutherland, 2nd vice-chairman, Sutco Transportation Specialists
• Dan Watson, secretary/treasurer, Canada Cartage Fleet Outsourcing
• Trevor Sawkins, immediate past chairpman, ColdStar Solutions Inc.
• Jason Wheeler, associate members’ representative, Inland Kenworth
