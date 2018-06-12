BCTA elects new board and executive committee

WHISTLER, B.C. – The B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA) elected its new board of directors during its annual AGM and Management Conference this past weekend.

Board members will serve out a term of one year, 2018-19. Executive committee members were also announced during the event.

Those who will serve the new term are as follows:

Members of the board of directors for this term:

• Phil Bandstra, Bandstra Transportation Systems Ltd., Smithers

• John Bourbonniere, Harbour Link Container Services Inc., Delta

• Justin Cheverie, Coastal Pacific Xpress Inc., Surrey

• Kevin Clark, Valley West Transport Ltd., Port Coquitlam

• Clinton Connell, Eagle West Truck & Crane Inc., Abbotsford

• John Cormier, Clark Freightways, Kamloops

• Rex D’Souza, Prudential Transportation Ltd., Surrey

• Shaun Freeman, BFL CANADA Insurance Services Inc., Vancouver

• Arlene Gagne, Lodgewood Enterprises Ltd., Prince George

• Stephanie Gagnon, XTL Transport Inc., Surrey

• Jerry Gallant, First Truck Centre Vancouver Inc., Surrey

• Ed Genberg, Ocean Trailer, Delta

• Daman Grewal, Centurion Trucking Inc., Surrey

• Ken Johnson, Ken Johnson Trucking Ltd., Langley

• Jim Leidl, Pacific Coach Lines (1984) Ltd., Vancouver

• Rick McArthur, Macal Bulk Transport Ltd., Mission

• Jay Meehan, Western Canada Express, Richmond

• Greg Munden, Munden Ventures Ltd., Kamloops

• Derek Norman, DSN Transport Ltd., Kelowna

• Darren Racine, Protrux Systems Inc., Pitt Meadows

• Lorne Richard, The Vancouver Trolley Company, Vancouver

• Trevor Sawkins, ColdStar Solutions Inc., Victoria

• Paul Schroeder, Bison Transport Inc., Rocky View, AB

• Doug Sutherland, Sutco Transportation Specialists, West Kelowna

• Stephen Szalkai, Concrete BC, Vancouver

• Roy Taki, Arrow Transportation Systems Inc., Kamloops

• Gary Vos, Tri-R Transport Ltd., Richmond

• Dan Watson, Canada Cartage Fleet Outsourcing, Richmond

• Jason Wheeler, The Inland Group, Burnaby

• Jordan Wilson, Hawkeye Holdings Ltd., Kelowna

Director to serve by special appointment:

• Patrick Yearwood, Yearwood Dyson – Lawyers, Surrey

Directors to serve on BCTA’s executive committee:

• Ken Johnson, chairman, Ken Johnson Trucking Ltd.

• Phil Bandstra, 1st vice-chairman, Bandstra Transportation Systems Ltd.

• Doug Sutherland, 2nd vice-chairman, Sutco Transportation Specialists

• Dan Watson, secretary/treasurer, Canada Cartage Fleet Outsourcing

• Trevor Sawkins, immediate past chairpman, ColdStar Solutions Inc.

• Jason Wheeler, associate members’ representative, Inland Kenworth

