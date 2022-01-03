Bison furthers push into U.S. with acquisition of Hartt Transportation

Bison Transport has taken over Hartt Transportation Systems, a Bangor, Me.-based fleet with more than 360 tractors and 2,100 trailers as well as a “sizeable” logistics offering.

It marks the first major acquisition by Bison since it was taken over last January by James Richardson & Sons (JRSL), in a move said to give Bison more resources to advance its growth. The deal with Hartt closed Dec. 31.

Bison said in a release that Hartt is one of the largest truckload carriers in the Northeastern U.S. It was founded in 1948 and has been family-run ever since.

(Photo: Bison Transport)

“It is a year to the day that we announced that Bison Transport was joining the JRSL family of companies. We are pleased to see Bison continue to grow its existing businesses and by making this significant U.S. acquisition of a company that shares the same values as both Bison and JRSL,” said JRSL’s executive chairman, president and CEO, Hartley T. Richardson.

Added Rob Penner, Bison’s president and CEO: “These are truly exciting times for all involved. I have had the privilege of meeting and spending time with the Hartt leadership team, and collectively we feel strongly about the cultural fit. There is a great energy in this business and the people have a strong desire to continue to grow and prosper in a responsible way. We believe this acquisition to be foundational in strengthening our cross-border offerings and establishing Bison Transport USA as a Tier 1 U.S. domestic fleet, well positioned to serve the growing needs of our customers.”

Financial details were not disclosed.