Trimac buys AIP Logistics

Trimac Transportation has purchased AIP Logistics, a Central Ohio-based bulk hauler specializing in the plastics, liquid chemicals, food grade storage, and metal production industries.

The company operates 13 tractors and 119 trailers and owns a 52-acre property in Wapakoneta, Ohio, where it provides warehousing, bulk transloading and storage. The location has indoor rail access on the CSX Transportation rail line, with 70 railcar spots for transloading and storage.

“We are excited about this next step in our U.S. growth,” said Matt Faure, president and CEO at Trimac. “We look forward to connecting our most recent acquisition of AIP Logistics with superior service with safety. The integration with a leading logistics company such as AIP will place Trimac in an excellent position for its continued growth and contribution to business partners and communities in this region.”

Trimac says AIP’s location on the I-75 corridor is ideally situated near Fortune 500 shippers, including many current Trimac customers. AIP was founded in 1982 by Charles Kantner, and was originally known as Riverside Storage.

Today, it offers more than 450,000 sq.-ft. of storage space, in addition to the rail terminal and transport fleet. The business consists of 38% trucking, 42% warehousing, and 20% transloading/other. Trimac says the deal is part of its five-year growth strategy.