Bison receives Ovation Award for use of maintenance technology

HOUSTON, Texas – Bison Transport was recognized with a 2018 in.sight Ovation Award for how the Winnipeg-based carrier has leveraged the TMT Fleet Maintenance program.

Trimble handed out several Ovation Awards during the PeopleNet in.sight User Conference in Houston this week, including those for business intelligence, energy, data, private fleet, and safety, to name a few.

“in.sight is a time for us to recognize the transformative ways our customers are using Trimble technology to drive the transportation industry forward,” said Ray West, senior vice-president and general manager of TMS solutions, Trimble Transportation Enterprise. “This year’s Ovation Award recipients represent a diverse group of innovators who have leveraged technology to make more informed decisions, improve safety and maximize efficiencies.”

Bison has been utilizing the TMT Fleet Maintenance program for the past five years, successfully implementing standard repair times, taking new measurable labor metrics and combining them with productivity, and attendance and safety incidents to create a shop and technician scorecard.

Trimble said Bison’s efforts have resulted in more than $1 million in savings over a 12-month period.

Other companies receiving awards included Southeastern Freight Lines, Coastal Transport, Estes Express Lines, and Magnum Companies.

“The customers recognized this year have achieved remarkable performance improvements across their entire organization,” said Alicia Jarosh, CTP, vice-president of customer experience – North America for Trimble Transportation Mobility. “These innovative users have also helped us expand our platforms and improve our solutions – helping us to create a better experience for each and every one of our customers.”

