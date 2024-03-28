Bison Transport wins 2023 TCA Fleet Safety Award Grand Prize

Bison Transport has once again won the 2023 Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Fleet Safety Award Grand Prize in the large carrier division.

The Winnipeg-based carrier was honored in the total annual mileage of 25 million or more category during TCA’s annual convention, Truckload 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.

Fortune Transportation Company, of Windom, Minn., won in the small carrier division (total annual mileage of less than 25 million).

(File photo: Bison Transport)

Both carriers demonstrated that they had exceptional safety programs and impressive accident frequency ratios over the last year, according to a TCA news release.

The companies, as well as all carriers that placed in the top three of their mileage-based divisions, will be recognized again during TCA’s 2024 Safety & Security Meeting, to be held June 2-4, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Improving safety on roadways

“TCA is proud to recognize Fortune Transportation and Bison Transport for their outstanding achievements in safety,” said Jim Ward, TCA president. “This year, we received the most entries ever in the history of the Fleet Safety Awards, showing that TCA members are truly industry leaders when it comes to safety. Fortune and Bison are very deserving of the grand prize as a symbol of their amazing efforts to improve safety on our roadways.”

To be eligible for the grand prize, fleets must first submit their accident frequency ratio per million miles driven. The three carriers with the lowest ratios are identified as the winners for each of six mileage-based divisions. These carriers then undergo an audit by independent experts to ensure the accuracy of their results.

TCA announced the names of the 18 division winners in January 2024 and invited them to submit further documentation about their overall safety programs, both on and off the highway, to be eligible for the grand prize. After review by an industry panel of judges, the winning companies were deemed to have best demonstrated their commitment to improving safety on North America’s highways.