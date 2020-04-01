Canadian dealers take home PacLease awards

BELLEVUE, Wash. – PacLease has recognized its top franchises of the year, and two Canadian locations have made the prestigious list.

Inland PacLease out of Burnaby, B.C., and Excellence PacLease from Sainte-Julie, Que., took home awards for being the Kenworth and Peterbilt Franchises of the Year for Canada.

“These winners all had phenomenal years, working endlessly to provide great service to their customers and grow their businesses. They are all great PacLease partners,” said Ken Roemer, president of Paccar Leasing. “We are very proud of all our franchise award winners, and the entire PacLease network. As we go through these challenging times, PacLease is committed to the health and safety of our employees and customers and we will continue to provide outstanding service to the vital transportation industry.”

Taking home top honors as the 2019 North American Franchise of the Year was Rush Truck Leasing – Houston.

“Rush Truck Leasing – Houston, truly had a remarkable year,” said Roemer. “Not only did the franchise exceed their targets, what’s even more important is their commitment to providing outstanding customer service. Their dedication to ensure their customers’ needs are always met is very apparent. Rush Truck Leasing – Houston’s investments in its people, location, and rental program further show how well managed the franchise is. It’s an honor to recognize Rush Truck Leasing – Houston, as our North American Franchise of the Year winner.”

Other winners included Palmer Leasing Group out of Indianapolis, Ind., and Allstate Leasing from South St. Paul, Minn.

