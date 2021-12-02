Competition Bureau steps in on GFL’s acquisition of Terrapure

Competition Bureau Canada (CBC) has stepped in to potentially derail trash hauler GFL Environmental’s acquisition of rival Terrapure Environmental.

The Bureau claims that prior to the $927-million acquisition, which closed in August, “Terrapure was GFL’s closest competitor in many IWS (industrial waste services) and ORS (oil recycling services) markets in Western Canada. A Bureau review found that the elimination of this rivalry is likely to result in increased prices and reduced service quality for customers.”

(CNW Group/Unifor)

It contends pricing is likely to increase on Vancouver Island, in the B.C. Interior and in Central Alberta.

It filed an application Nov. 30 with the Competition Tribunal for a court order requiring GFL to sell any assets necessary to reduce the lessening of competition resulting from the acquisition.

“Western Canadian customers who need industrial waste and oil recycling services deserve the benefits of healthy competition. We’re taking this action to protect those customers from paying higher prices and experiencing reduced service,” said Matthew Boswell, CBC commissioner.

GFL issued a response, saying it “intends to work cooperatively with the Competition Bureau to resolve this matter.”