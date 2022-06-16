Canada Cartage buys Mackie Moving Systems

Canada Cartage announced Thursday that it has purchased Mackie Moving Systems in a move to expand its Final Mile delivery offerings.

Mackie Transportation remains family-held and operated. Mackie Moving specializes in home delivery, high-value, and household moving. The Atlas Van Lines agent has been in business since 1928.

“We are excited about the acquisition of Mackie Moving Systems and look forward to helping their team to grow throughout Canada and the United States,” Canada Cartage president and CEO Jeff Lindsay said in a release.

(Photo: Mackie Moving)

“Mackie has a very solid customer base, many long-term staff and drivers, and an outstanding safety and service record. This acquisition accelerates our growth in home deliveries, household goods, warehousing, and specialized transportation, which are segments where we see exciting opportunities in the coming years. It’s great that two Canadian companies, with a combined history of over 200 years of success in the transportation industry, can come together to write their next chapter.”

Scott and Norm Mackie will stay engaged in the company’s operations, the companies announced. It will continue to be operated as Mackie Moving Systems. Gerald Nakano, senior vice-president of Canada Cartage’s final mile division will also be among the group’s senior leaders.

“Canada Cartage has a stellar reputation for delivering excellent customer service, so we feel very confident that our customers will continue to receive the same type of service for years to come. Their resources, national coverage, and the cultural fit between our two organizations were very important factors in our decision to join Canada Cartage,” said Mackie CEO Scott Mackie.

M&A firm Left Lane Associates brokered the deal.

“Left Lane is proud to have worked with Norm and Scott Mackie to help preserve their family’s 94-year transportation legacy on their sale to Canada Cartage,” said Left Lane president Peter Stefanovich. “We are excited for all the growth opportunities ahead for both Mackie Moving and Canada Cartage.”