Control Freight Systems enters brokerage market with Anchor acquisition

Control Freight Systems, recently founded by former Polaris and TransPro executive Jon Saunders, has acquired 3PL Anchor Transportation Services.

The business is 37 years old and is being purchased from Paul Hurley.

“Control Freight Systems has a robust acquisition pipeline of high-quality businesses like Anchor. Anchor has an exemplary track record over nearly four decades and is entrenched in the supply chains of its blue-chip customer base,” said Saunders.

“I am incredibly proud of the business we have built over the past 37 years,” added Hurley. “Our customers and business partners will all benefit from the association with Control Freight Systems and Jon Saunders. Control Freight’s operational focus, with an obsession for outstanding customer service and safety, made this an excellent fit for everyone moving forward.”