Day & Ross makes western acquisition

OKOTOKS, Alta. – Day & Ross has announced it has purchased Alberta-based Stonehammer Transport.

“This acquisition in Western Canada is a significant complement to our eastern flatbed fleet, bolstering our national network to better serve our customers,” said Bill Doherty, CEO. “We are proud to welcome the Stonehammer team to the Day & Ross family, and we look forward to working together to provide quality service with a commitment to safety.”

Stonehammer operates in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and B.C., servicing the energy, construction and power industries. Its fleet includes 53-ft. stepdecks, flatbed trucks, cargo trucks and one-ton trucks.

“This is a great addition to our fleet and another key step in expanding our service offering,” said Doug Tingley, president, Day & Ross Freight.