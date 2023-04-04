Transport Dynapro buys Transport TEB

Transport Dynapro has acquired fellow Quebec hauler of fresh products, Transport TEB.

In a press release, Dynapro announced that the “complementarity of the truck fleets of the two companies will now ensure a complete and diversified service offer for customers made up of food chains, market gardeners and processors.”

Founded 20 years ago, Transport Dynapro offers its services to several food distributors, wholesalers and retailers in Quebec and Eastern Ontario. The company specializes in delivering large quantities of products with, among other things, 53-ft. trailers.

Founded in 1996, Transport TEB mainly operates straight trucks able to serve smaller customers in urban centers.

“We are very enthusiastic about welcoming the Transport TEB team to Transport Dynapro,” said Denis Pageau, president of Transport Dynapro. “The two companies have specialized for many years in the transport of fruits and vegetables and dry products and share common values ​​of excellence and special attention to customer needs. This merger will make us an even more successful company thanks to the combined expertise of our employees.”

“New growth opportunities are available to our employees at Transport Dynapro,” added Éric Brousseau, president of Transport TEB. “Our promise to move goods as efficiently as possible in as short a time as possible remains. We are convinced that with Transport Dynapro, a partner with whom we have been collaborating for several years, our services of the highest quality will be further enhanced.”