Dohrn rebrands following network overhaul

Dohrn Transfer Company has rebranded as Dohrn, marking the completion of a multi-year network transformation that the Midwest less-than-truckload carrier says has improved service levels and expanded its reach.

The company, headquartered in Rock Island, Ill., said the rebrand follows the integration of Sutton Transport and US Special Delivery, which allowed it to expand into major metropolitan markets across Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri, Indiana and Nebraska.

Rather than build new terminals from the ground up, Dohrn accelerated its expansion through the acquisitions, consolidating 42 terminals across the three companies into a 24-terminal network. The Sutton Transport integration was completed in 10 months.

“Our core belief has never changed, we’re here to serve our customers and do whatever it takes to help them,” said Heather Dohrn, executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “What’s changed is the size, needs, and locations of the customers we serve. This is Dohrn, reborn.”

The company said it paused new customer growth while it aligned operations with its new network. By the end of the first quarter of 2026, service performance had stabilized, with on-time service reaching 97% and exception-free deliveries reaching 99%, according to the company.

Dohrn attributed the improvements to a 42% increase in direct linehaul routes, a 39% increase in door capacity and higher pickup-and-delivery driver density in key markets, reducing freight handling and transit times.

“We transformed as a business, and this name change signals a new chapter in the Dohrn story,” said Robert Howard, president and CEO. “Our customers will see it in the results. We are faster, more resilient and more consistent than ever, and with a culture built on continuous improvement, we’re only going to keep getting better.”

Dohrn is a member of the Pitt Ohio Transportation Group and provides less-than-truckload service throughout the Midwest.