Express Mondor acquires Transport L’Epiphanie

LANORAIE, Que. – Express Mondor has announced its acquisition of Transport L’Epiphanie, which will complement its specialized operations.

The acquisition includes Transport L’Epiphanie’s rolling stock, which when combined with Express Mondor’s existing fleet, now includes more than 100 tractors and 300 trailers.

“This transaction is the fruit of a 2015 partnership agreement entered into with Eric Morin, president, and Louise Lemire, vice-president of Transport L’Épiphanie,” said Eric Mondor, president of Express Mondor. “We have learned to work together and optimize the use of our respective equipment and resources to serve our customers better and grow our business. The transition went very well, and the results exceeded our expectations, thanks in particular to the collaboration and commitment of our partners who helped make this project a success.”

Express Mondor said the integration of Transport L’Epiphanie will allow it to accelerate its growth and reinforce its position as a leader in the non-standard transportation industry.

“Whether it’s pipeline projects, bridges, port or oil and gas production infrastructures, hydroelectric or wind power plants, agricultural or industrial equipment, road construction, tunnels or viaducts, Express Mondor and Transport L’Epiphanie are reliable and experienced partners for the execution of major projects that require the transportation of large-scale structures,” said Mondor. “Thanks to the size of our facilities and our teams’ experience, we can make a significant contribution to the success of these projects for the benefit of our customers.”