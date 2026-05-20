Ontario moves to crack down on illegal truck yards

The Ontario government says it will introduce amendments to the Planning Act to help municipalities crack down on illegal truck yards operating on land not zoned for industrial use.

The proposed changes would allow municipalities to issue administrative monetary penalties for illegal land uses, including trucking operations set up on agricultural, rural and residential properties.

A property on Mayfield Road in Caledon was used for truck parking in 2021. At present, the property has been cleared of all trucks and trailers. (Photo: Town of Caledon)

“Several municipalities have asked the government for more tools to address illegal land uses, including trucks illegally parked on agricultural, rural, and residential lands,” said Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Rob Flack. “That is why we are pleased to support this locally led solution, protecting our communities, including the surrounding farmland, and ensuring the health and safety of residents.”

The province said illegal truck depots can damage rural roads and create noise, lighting, odor and drainage concerns for nearby residents.

Municipalities currently rely on zoning bylaw prosecutions through the courts, a process the province acknowledged can take years and consume significant municipal resources. Administrative monetary penalties would give municipalities the ability to issue fines directly without court proceedings.

Caledon Mayor Annette Groves said the municipality has pushed for stronger enforcement powers for years.

“We have advocated hard for more ability to enforce illegal land use. This now gives us more tools to keep our community safe,” Groves said.

Halton Hills has also faced mounting concerns. According to the province, the municipality recorded more than 50 illegal truck depots and more than 40 active investigations in 2025. The province said the largest successful prosecution fine was $115,000, which still failed to cover enforcement and legal costs.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria said the government is also identifying surplus government lands that could be used for truck and trailer parking in high-priority regions including Peel, York and Halton.

“Illegal truck parking sites create safety risks, put pressure on local roads and disrupt nearby communities,” Sarkaria said.

The proposed penalties would be set by municipalities and could increase for repeat violations. Unpaid penalties could also be added to a property’s tax roll.