Fastfrate Group growing

WOODBRIDGE, Ont. – The Fastfrate Group of Companies has announced an expansion and new service offerings, including a new 80-truck contract for its CDI container transport division.

The fleet will serve the Vancouver market, while Consolidated Fastfrate also adds a direct service offering to Vancouver Island.

“It’s been a tough time for the transportation industry since the recession of 2008/09. It’s made us work harder, smarter and the combined efforts of our team are finally paying off,” said Ron Tepper, chairman and CEO of the Fastfrate Group. “With longtime company veterans Manny Calandrino heading up the Fastfrate Group and Kevin Hankinson at CDI, it is a very positive time for our group, which also includes BRS Transportation and Fastfrate Integrated Logistics. A big factor in our overall upswing is our enhanced relationship with CP Rail and the signing of the three-year service contract at the beginning of 2018.”

CDI reports seeing increased activity in the transport of temperature-controlled containers at expanded facilities in Winnipeg, Man., and Regina, Sask. The division also set up operations at a new joint facility shared with Fastfrate in Edmonton, Alta.

“We have a great offering that spans from Halifax to Vancouver. We have a clear mandate for growth and have added the human resources and equipment needed to accomplish just that,” said CDI president Kevin Hankinson. “Our position as a national drayage company is unique to the industry and over my 30 years with Consolidated Fastfrate and this last six months with CDI, I am proud to say that this once small entity, now has over 500 tractors in service, Canada-wide. The value we bring to national and international shippers, is one point of contact for anywhere in the country, as well as service capabilities in every port or rail served city in Canada.”