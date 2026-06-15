Fillip Fleet expands digital fuel card platform into US

Canadian-born digital fuel card and vehicle expense management platform Fillip Fleet has launched its services in the United States, marking a milestone for the Calgary-based fintech since its founding in 2022.

Fillip’s platform allows businesses to issue digital fuel cards instantly to drivers through a smartphone app. Drivers can use the cards for fuel and other fleet purchases, with contactless payments supported through Apple Wallet and Google Wallet, according to a news release.

Through real-time, data-enabled authorization, business owners and fleet managers gain visibility into purchases, while digital cards are designed to reduce physical card fraud and maintain data integrity at the point of sale. The platform also includes customizable spending controls and automated reporting.

(Photo: Fillip Fleet)

Built for small and mid-sized fleets

Unlike traditional fleet card programs that often require minimum vehicle counts, credit checks and long-term contracts, Fillip said its platform was built for small and mid-sized businesses underserved by legacy providers. The company said there are no setup fees or vehicle minimums, and optional credit checks allow businesses to begin fueling vehicles in as little as one day.

“When we started Fillip, we saw that small and medium-sized businesses were being left behind by an industry built for large enterprises,” said Alice Reimer, CEO of Fillip Fleet. “Our growth across Canada proved the demand was real. Now, by bringing Fillip to the United States, we’re giving North American businesses of all sizes a modern, mobile-first way to manage fleet fuel and expenses, no matter where the road takes them.”

The U.S. expansion follows strategic partnerships with Canadian telecommunications and fuel retail brands, as well as participation in Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program. Fillip said its platform is accepted anywhere Visa payments are supported.