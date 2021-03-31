Groupe Morneau drops Eskimo from branding

Groupe Morneau says it will change the name of its Morneau Eskimo division.

“Groupe Morneau always promoted values of respect at all levels. In order to reflect this value to its collaborators, clients, suppliers, but also to its community, Morneau Eskimo, a division of Groupe Morneau, is announcing that it will soon change its name to no longer use this term for its refrigerated division,” the company said in an announcement.

(Photo: Groupe Morneau)

“The Management of Groupe Morneau is very aware of the fact that this term has a pejorative connotation. Therefore, we are convinced that adapting to social changes of the last few years is crucial. The leaders of the company also consider that an organization should not be named after an ethnic group.”