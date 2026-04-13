Groupe Morneau opens Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., terminal

Groupe Morneau has officially opened a new terminal in Saint-Hyacinthe, expanding its presence on the South Shore, in Estrie and in the Centre-du-Québec region.

The company said the region represents nearly 30% of Quebec’s less-than-truckload market.

“This project marks an important step in better serving our customers and strengthening our network,” Simon Bourque, chief operating officer of Morneau GEO, said in a news release. “Saint-Hyacinthe allows us to be closer to the market, more efficient, and better positioned in a context of industry acquisitions and consolidation.”

(Photo: Groupe Morneau)

Groupe Morneau said the new terminal will support operations in the surrounding region and improve network efficiency.

The company also said several positions will be created to support the facility, including drivers, material handlers, supervisors and dispatchers.

“The opening of the Saint-Hyacinthe terminal marks a key step in building an agile, integrated and sustainable network,” said David Morneau, co-president of Groupe Morneau.