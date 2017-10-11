Harmon to assume role as president of GCR tires and service for Bridgestone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Effective Nov. 1, Damien Harmon will take over the role of president of GCR tires and service for Bridgestone Americas.

Succeeding John Vasuta, who was named senior vice-president of global sales for Firestone Building Products, Harmon vacates his previous position as COO of Bridgestone retail operations.

“Damien has demonstrated an ability to drive consistency and standardization in store operations to help elevate enterprise profitability,” said Scott Damon, president of the commercial group for Bridgestone Americas tire operations. “GCR represents a critical touchpoint with customers across all product groups in our commercial tire business, and we look forward to Damien’s leadership in executing our vision of being one of the most trusted tire solutions providers in North America.”

Harmon will be responsible for driving strategic growth of GCR commercial tires and service store locations in North America.

