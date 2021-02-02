Heniff Transportation buys Premier Bulk Systems

Premier Bulk Systems has a new owner, after being acquired by U.S.-based Heniff Transportation Systems.

Premier will continue to operate as a separate Canadian entity led by founder Kevin Berry. The deal took effect Feb. 1.

“This transaction enhances our customers’ ability to leverage the resources and services of both organizations across the entire North American liquid chemical supply chain” said Berry, president of Premier Bulk Systems.

“In addition to seamless access to a broad range of complimentary services such as ISO/Depot services and third-party logistics services, our customers will benefit from Heniff’s integrated operating network that includes over 100 terminal and tank wash facilities across the U.S.”

(Photo: Premier Bulk Systems)

“Kevin, his wife Christine and the employees of Premier have done an outstanding job of building a company culture around superior safety and service performance, both cornerstones to what we believe in,” added Bob Heniff, CEO Heniff. “Kevin and I started as competitors and then we began working together on ways to serve our customers better. Today, we come together as true partners.”

The acquisition gives Heniff an entry into the cross-border Canadian market. In addition to its network of more than 100 terminals, it also operates more than 30 rail transload sites, 50 maintenance locations and 15 depots for import/export and food grade operations through subsidiary Carry Transit.

Premier was founded in 2001 and runs 70 trucks and 120 tank trailers. Heniff has more than 1,800 drivers and 5,000 trailers.