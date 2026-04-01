Hino, Mitsubishi Fuso integration launches under Archion banner

Archion Corporation has begun operations as the new holding company formed through the integration of Hino Motors and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, with shares listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market as of April 1.

The company said it has begun operating under its new structure, the Archion Group.

Karl Deppen has been named president and chief executive officer and representative director of Archion, while Hetal Laligi will serve as chief financial officer and representative director. Satoshi Ogiso has been appointed chief technology officer and board member.

At the operating company level, Satyakam Arya remains president and CEO of Hino Motors, while Franziska Cusumano continues as president and CEO of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation.

According to a news release, Archion aims to position itself as a leading commercial vehicle company by combining the strengths of the Hino and Fuso brands.

The company said Hino has contributed to the development of commercial vehicles in Japan and globally, including introducing what it described as the world’s first commercially available hybrid vehicle in 1991.

Leveraging combined production and sales infrastructure

Mitsubishi Fuso, which operates in approximately 170 markets worldwide, brings more than 90 years of history under the Fuso brand.

Archion said it plans to leverage the combined production and sales infrastructure developed by both companies, along with collaboration advantages involving Daimler Truck and Toyota Motor Corporation.

The company said the new structure is intended to optimize development, procurement and production while accelerating collaboration in connected, autonomous, shared and electric vehicle technologies.

Zero-emission technologies

This includes zero-emission technologies such as fuel cells and autonomous driving systems.

Deppen said the combination brings together two established commercial vehicle brands with long histories and customer relationships.

“Archion brings together two of Asia’s strongest commercial vehicle brands – Fuso and Hino – each with deep roots, strong technology, and the trust of customers built over decades,” he said.

Cusumano said the integration is expected to accelerate work on modular platforms and scale efficiencies.

Arya said Hino will continue to focus on governance, compliance, customer value and carbon neutrality as part of the new group structure.