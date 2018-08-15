Isaac Instruments to open new Calgary office

CALGARY, Alta. – Isaac Instruments announced it will open a new office in Calgary, Alta., to bring a local presence to better service its customers.

“This new office strengthens our presence in Alberta to meet the growing demand for telemetry and telematics,” said Jacques DeLarochellière, president of Isaac Instruments. “With Canadian regulations on electronic logging devices expected to come into effect by 2020, we want to provide first-class service to our customers in Western Canada.”

Isaac Instruments designs and manufactures technology solutions for truck fleets to help improve performance, productivity, compliance, and safety.

