Kaide X Transportation sold to Power Link Expedite
Power Link Expedite – a same-day courier and expedited company based in Milton, Ont. – has acquired Burlington-based Kaide X Transportation Services, which offers truckload, LTL and warehousing services.
Through the deal, Power Link picks up freight brokerage services, cross-border asset-based transportation, and warehousing space for cross-docking.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but leadership teams with both companies will work together over the next 12 months to ensure a smooth transition.
Kaide X Transportation Services was founded in 1999.
Left Lane Associates represented Power Link Expedite in the transaction.
Craig Millar purchased Power Link Expedite at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, after experiencing success with a freight forwarder, and since then the team has doubled its revenue.
