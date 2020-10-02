Kenan Advantage Group buys Paul’s Hauling

WINNIPEG, Man. – The Kenan Advantage Group (KAG) has continued its expansion into the Canadian market with its purchase of Paul’s Hauling.

The acquisition was made through its Canadian subsidiary KAG Canada/RTL Westcan. Paul’s Hauling provides bulk transport services in Western Canada.

“We have a long history and positive relationship with Paul’s Hauling which was founded by Paul Albrechtsen in 1957,” said KAG chief operating officer Grant Mitchell. “At one point in our past, our two companies fell under the same Canadian ownership. This transaction is a natural fit for us based on the many synergies in our operations such as geographic locations, products hauled, customer base and operating systems.”

(Photo: KAG Canada)

The deal includes 233 tractors, 353 trailers and 192 professional drivers. Facilities are located in Winnipeg and Brandon, Man., Esterhazy, Sask., and Thunder Bay, Ont.

“Paul’s Hauling and Westcan Bulk were founded and built by Paul Albrechtsen who started his business in Canada with one truck. Paul passed away in 2019 and it was his wish that the two companies be under the same ownership once again. I’m pleased we were able to honor his request. Together, Westcan and Paul’s are stronger and capable of providing even better services to our customers,” said Rod Corbett, who becomes executive vice-president of business administration for KAG Canada.

“I’m really pleased we can bring everyone back together again in what will be a very smooth transition. There is a tremendous amount of respect between our two organizations and we look forward to working with many familiar faces from our past,” Mitchell added.