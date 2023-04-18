NFI doubles Canadian footprint with SDR Distribution acquisition

NFI Industries has increased its Canadian presence, buying SDR Distribution Services and doubling its Canadian distribution footprint in the process.

SDR is a multichannel provider of custom warehousing and distribution in Canada and the U.S., with a strong customer base in the fashion and retail industries. It was founded as a wholesale distribution company and now operates as a North American 3PL with facilities in Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

Its warehousing and distribution business covers 4.5 million sq.-ft.

“We are excited to have SDR join NFI and continue our growth in the Canadian market,” said Sid Brown, CEO of NFI. “The SDR acquisition brings additional blue-chip fashion and retail customers to our portfolio. With the combined expertise of both NFI and SDR, customers can expand in the US with NFI’s existing footprint and access our other service offerings. We look forward to SDR’s impact on the future success of NFI.”

“NFI is a great fit for our associates because of our similar cultures and NFI’s deep commitment to their customers,” added Glenn Nicodemus, CEO of SDR. “The acquisition of NFI will bring added value to our customer relationships since SDR prides itself on being an expert in the fashion and apparel industry.”

Since its acquisition of Canadian-based Dominion at the end of 2016, NFI says it has continued to expand its Canadian service offering through acquisitions and organic growth, including freight brokerage, global freight forwarding, asset-based transportation, and value-added warehousing and distribution. The addition of SDR brings NFI’s warehousing footprint to over 70 million sq.-ft. across the U.S. and Canada.