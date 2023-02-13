Kenworth Maska wins 2022 Kenworth Dealer of the Year Award

Quebec-based Kenworth Maska has been awarded the 2022 Kenworth Dealer of the Year Award for the United States and Canada.

“The 2022 Kenworth Dealer of the Year Award is a very special achievement that honors Kenworth Maska employees for their superior daily efforts to provide excellent Kenworth heavy and medium trucks, parts, and service to our customers,” said dealership chairman Pierre Letendre.

The business operates eight dealerships and two TRP (trusted reliable parts) locations from the south shore of Montreal to eastern Quebec.

(Photo: Kenworth)

“Kenworth Maska earned the 2022 Kenworth Dealer of the Year Award with exceptional performance highlighted in our dealer excellence measurement categories,” said Kenworth general manager and Paccar vice-president Kevin Baney, noting the operation has been among the top Kenworth dealers for many years.

The business previously won Kenworth’s 2018 Dealer of the Year award, and this year was selected as Kenworth Dealer of the Year from among Kenworth’s 10 Gold Award winners.

Another Gold Award winner was Kenworth Montreal. The dealership achieved a strong heavy-duty truck market share and also ranked in the Top 10 in Kenworth PremierCare Gold, battery-electric vehicle orders, service velocity, Paccar Parts e-Commerce volume, and TRP stores.

Kenworth also celebrated dealer anniversary milestones including: Inland Kenworth of Burnaby, British Columbia (65 years); and Edmonton Kenworth (40 years).