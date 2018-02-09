Kindersley Insurance acquired by Hub International

KINDERSLEY, SK – Trucking insurance specialist Kindersley Insurance has been acquired by Hub International.

The global insurance broker disclosed it has acquired shares of the Saskatchewan-based independent and commercial insurance brokerage, however terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Kindersley specializes in insurance for the agriculture, oil field, and trucking industries.

Principals Mark Stockford and Barry Andrew will join Hub Manitoba and report to Doug Trapp, Vice President of Hub’s Saskatchewan Region.