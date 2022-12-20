Lazer acquires yard management business

Lazer Logistics has acquired the yard management assets of Preferred Cartage Trucking Services in Greeley, Col.

Lazer provides outsourced yard management services across North America, and includes Toronto-based operations.

(Photo: Lazer Logistics)

Preferred provides services to the meatpacking and processing industry, including: over-the-road transportation; shorthaul shuttling; trailer leasing; spotting; and other yard management services.

“An emerging theme of the acquisitions that Lazer has done over the years is the people who own the businesses are exceptional,” Adam Newsome, CEO of Lazer Logistics, said of Preferred Cartage owners Jarrett and Brett McGraw. “They truly embody their values. Some of the most valuable assets we have received in acquisitions have been the people that have joined the Lazer family.”

The deal marks Lazer’s ninth transaction and its third in the yard management segment.

“I am excited that we’re expanding into new market verticals, and we are now able to provide value and exceptional customer service to a wider market,” said Newsome.