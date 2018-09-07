Mack video features pair of drivers from Western Canada

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mack Trucks’ sixth episode of its RoadLife series titled “Long Way From Home” features two western Canadian long-haul truck drivers.

Bill Flynn, originally from Newfoundland, has spent the last 14 years working in Edmonton, Alta., as a driver for bulk transport company FL Carriers.

Hauling raw materials for the concrete industry, Flynn’s truck weighs in at up to 63,500kg when fully loaded.

“When you look at a truck driver, it’s a lot of sacrifice. It’s long hours,” Flynn said. “Your social life is not what a normal person’s social life is. I don’t think people realize how much you have to do to make it all work.”

Dawson Creek, B.C.’s Dwayne Hamann is the second driver featured in the series. Hamann is a driver for Peace Country Petroleum, which serves portions of B.C., Alberta, and the Yukon, delivering shipments of diesel and gasoline and traveling up to 1,000km each day.

“Everything that comes to your town comes on trucks,” Hamann said. “Guys are working 24/7 just to make sure the shelves are full and your gas tank is full.”

RoadLife shines a light on drivers who work long hours and spend significant time away from home to ensure goods are delivered across North America.

“Not being home, that’s the biggest challenge for me,” Hamann said, who carries a reminder with him at all times: the names of his daughters tattooed on his forearms. “You look at those some days and you remember what you’re doing it for.”

Flynn embraces the life of a truck driver, and couldn’t see himself doing anything else for a living.

“How many people do you know who have worked a job all their life, and they get up every morning with a lump in their stomach because they don’t like their job and they really don’t want to go to work?” Flynn said. “That’s stressful. I’ve never felt that way. I never once wished that I was doing something else.”

RoadLife’s “Long Way From Home” is available on roadlife.tv and Amazon Prime Video. Viewers can also access RoadLife bonus content from Mack Trucks’ social channels – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.