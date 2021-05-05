Marvin Freiburger & Sons celebrates 25 years in business

Marvin Freiburger, owner of Marvin Freiburger & Sons, a heavy-duty truck and trailer repair shop in Walkerton, Ont., is a man of many talents. He’s a technician, an engineer, a race car driver. Oh, and he’s also a pilot who’s been known to fire up the plane and fly to Breslau to pick up parts for a customer who’s in a bind.

“He has picked up a tire before. Anything that’s not too big,” said Marvin’s wife and business partner, Angela Freiburger.

On June 3, the company will celebrate 25 years in business, serving local fleets, farmers and municipalities with “bumper-to-bumper” truck and trailer repair services. Gathering restrictions related to Covid-19 will limit how the company can celebrate the milestone, but it doesn’t want it to pass without recognition.

“We are so grateful for our customers, who have been with us this whole time. Without them, we couldn’t do what we do,” said Angela. “Many of our customers have been with us the whole time and are also our friends.”

Before the repair shop was formed, Marvin operated trucks of his own, but found he was often spending all night in the shop doing maintenance and repairs after being on the job all day. That’s when he decided to focus exclusively on the repair business, operating out of a 60’x120’ shop that has since twice been expanded.

“It was the best thing we ever did,” said Angela, who will also celebrate her 40th wedding anniversary with Marvin on June 13. The two have three sons and a daughter (two of the sons are currently active in the business), nine grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.

The company employs six full-time technicians and another part-timer. “We need more,” Angela said.

In addition to running the business and taking to the skies in his spare time, Marvin also began a racing career 12 years ago. He has since donated all his winnings to Easter Seals and local families in need due to serious illness.

“Now, $93,000 later, he still gives his winnings away,” Angela said.

It’s a gesture that has since been adopted by his 11-year-old grandson Del, who followed in his footsteps as a race car driver and also donates his winnings.