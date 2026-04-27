Metro expands U.S. footprint after recent ownership change

Montreal-based Metro Supply Chain Group is expanding its U.S. footprint through the acquisition of select warehousing assets from BR Williams, adding capacity in manufacturing regions across the southern United States.

The deal, announced April 23, brings approximately 1.5 million sq.-ft. of warehouse space in Alabama and Florida into Metro’s network, increasing its total U.S. footprint to about 6 million sq.-ft.

The move comes shortly after Metro itself changed hands, having been acquired earlier this year by Japan-based Nippon Express Holdings.

The company said the BR Williams transaction strengthens its contract logistics platform and supports long-term growth in industrial and mobility sectors, including defence, where customers are demanding more resilient and scalable supply chain solutions.

“This acquisition strengthens our U.S. network and reinforces our commitment to investing in core markets that are critical to our long-term growth,” said Chris Fenton, group president and CEO of Metro Supply Chain.

All facilities will continue operating without disruption, with existing leadership teams and employees remaining in place, the company said.

Metro Supply Chain operates more than 22.5 million sq.-ft. of space across 190 sites in North America and the U.K., with about 9,000 employees. The company said it will continue investing in automation, robotics and data-driven logistics as it scales its operations.