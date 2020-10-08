Mexuscan grows with granite hauler acquisition

STANSTEAD, Que. – Mexuscan Cargo has purchased R.H. Rediker Transport, which has been serving the granite industry for more than 80 years.

The acquisition includes R.H. Rediker’s Stanstead, Que.-based terminal. The fleet specializes in delivering granite across Canada and the Northeastern U.S.

Mexuscan has acquired R.H. Rediker. (Photo: Mexuscan)

“We are excited to welcome R.H Rediker and its valued customers to the Mexuscan family,” said Alfredo Monaco, Mexuscan president.

“The combination with our existing fleet only strengthens our network while adding an impressive customer base. We want to thank owners Matt and Christina Sutton for entrusting Mexuscan to continue offering R.H. Rediker’s traditional good old fashion trucking service.”

The Suttons will remain on to ensure a smooth transition, the companies announced.