One of the best freight markets ever continues: ATA

ARLINGTON, Va. – U.S. for-hire truck tonnage rose 0.7% in May, and was 7.8% stronger than May 2017, according to the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

The ATA also revised up the originally reported 2.2% gain in April to 2.7%.

Year-to-date through the first five months of the year, tonnage is up 8%, far outpacing the annual gain of 3.8% seen in 2017.

“This continues to be one of the best, if not the best, truck freight markets we have ever seen,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “May’s increases, both sequentially and year-over-year, not only exhibit a robust freight market, but what is likely to be a very strong GDP reading for the second quarter. However, in the near-term, look for moderating growth rates for freight simply due to more difficult year-over-year comparisons, not from falling tonnage levels.”