Ottawa offers up to $90 million in tariff-related financing to C.A.T.

The federal government is providing up to $90 million in loan assistance to Quebec-based transportation and logistics provider C.A.T. North America as ongoing trade disruptions continue to reshape freight flows across North America.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced the support June 3, saying the financing will help the carrier maintain operations, protect jobs, and preserve transportation capacity amid shifting trade patterns and supply chain disruptions.

The funding would be provided through the federal government’s Large Enterprise Tariff Loan (LETL) facility, a $10-billion financing program established earlier this year to support Canadian companies affected by tariffs and related trade measures.

According to the government, changing trade patterns are creating challenges for transportation and logistics providers by altering freight volumes, rerouting supply chains, and increasing operational complexity. Those changes have increased costs and reduced efficiency while forcing carriers and logistics companies to adapt to fluctuating demand and evolving cross-border trade conditions.

Headquartered in Vaudreuil-Dorion, C.A.T. North America employs about 1,670 people in Canada and operates a fleet of more than 1,500 power units and 5,000 trailers. The company provides longhaul trucking, intermodal transportation, warehousing, distribution, and cross-border freight management services.

“Our government takes action to support Canadian companies impacted by ongoing trade disruptions,” Champagne said in a statement. “C.A.T. plays a key role in Canada’s economy by ensuring businesses move goods efficiently across North America. This support will help this major transportation and logistics employer continue delivering for Canadian businesses while maintaining critical transportation capacity and protecting jobs.”

The LETL program was announced in March 2025 and is administered by the Canada Enterprise Emergency Funding Corporation, a subsidiary of the Canada Development Investment Corporation. The facility was created to provide liquidity to large Canadian employers facing tariff-related pressures while preserving jobs and maintaining critical economic capacity.

For C.A.T., the financing is intended to ensure the company can continue supporting manufacturers, retailers, and industrial customers that rely on its transportation and logistics network throughout Canada and the U.S.