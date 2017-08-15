Peel Region launching off-peak delivery pilot project

BRAMPTON, Ont. – The Region of Peel is launching an off-peak delivery pilot project, to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow during busy hours throughout the region.

The region says the goals of the project are to reduce travel times, reduce emissions, and provide cost and fuel savings for businesses. The pilot will run for six months beginning in September.

“The Region of Peel’s pilot is a great way for us to learn more about the potential of off-peak delivery to alleviate congestion and improve business efficiencies, while supporting the quality of life of our communities,” said Jonathan Blackham, Ontario Trucking Association director of policy and public affairs. “This is an opportunity to improve the way we do business and create efficiencies. We look forward to following the Region’s pilot initiative and support their efforts in bringing innovative strategies to alleviate congestion.”

He noted there is evidence to suggest off-peak delivery programs work. During the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, total truck volumes decreased by 37% during the Games. During the Pan-Am/Parapan-Am games in Toronto in 2015, 100 businesses and more than 500 receivers took part in a similar program. An off-peak delivery program in New York City in 2009 saved participants about 30% in costs, reduced average delivery travel times, and reduced parking fines.

To take part in the program, contact: Elizabeth Bang, principal planner in transportation systems planning, at 905-791-7800, ext. 4694 or elizabeth.bang@peelregion.ca.