Penske awards three Canadian fleets

Penske Logistics has awarded three Canadian truckload fleets as part of its inaugural Freight Management Trucking Carrier Awards program.

Road Link Xpress, Autobahn Freight Lines, and JMF Transport were recognized as the Canadian winners. They were selected based on an enterprise scorecard with customer, operations and sourcing feedback, Penske announced.

(Source: Penske Logistics)

“We are very pleased to debut this annual awards program to celebrate the best of our carrier network,” said LeAnne Coulter, vice-president of freight management for Penske Logistics. “These companies play a vital role in helping Penske Logistics efficiently service our freight management customers each and every day.”