PeopleNet names new leader of trucking segment

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – PeopleNet has appointed Bryan Coyne to lead the company’s growth and delivery of mobility solutions to the trucking market in North America.

Serving as the senior vice-president/general manager of PeopleNet’s truck division, Coyne will spearhead the business strategy, go-to market strategy, and overall execution of the truck business unit as part of the company’s transportation group.

“There is an increasingly strong demand from fleets for technology that can increase safety and efficiencies,” said Jim Rodi, executive vice-president/group general manager of transportation for PeopleNet. “Bryan brings the strategic thinking and deep industry knowledge required to expand and scale our solutions to meet the needs of a diverse set of fleets across North America.”

PeopleNet’s transportation group focuses on the integration of vertical segments across the company, as well as its parent company, Trimble, which includes PeopleNet Truck (Aftermarket) Solutions, OEM/Channels, Trimble Oil and Gas Services, and Trimble Final-Mile Solutions.

“With the rapid evolution of fleet mobility solutions, it’s an exciting time to work with our customers bringing new and transformative platforms to the marketplace,” said Coyne. “We want to continue to give fleets of all types and sizes the solutions to help increase efficiencies, improve safety and compliance and make the job of their drivers easier.”

Coyne joined PeopleNet in 2002, and was previously the vice-president of national accounts.

