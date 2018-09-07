Pride Truck Sales opens new locations in Calif.

FONTANA, Calif. – Canadian pre-owned retailer Pride Truck Sales is expanding again.

The company announced two new U.S. locations opening in Fontana and Stockton, Calif. this week.

Both dealerships are said to offer a wide variety of pre-owned heavy- and medium-duty trucks, trailers, and dry vans.

CEO and president of Pride Group Sulakhan Johal said the company is at an exciting place right now as it looks to increase its U.S. footprint.

“Being a hub for the trucking industry, California is an extremely important market for us. Our strategic locations at Fontana and Stockton, will not only provide ease of access for our existing customers but will also make it easier for prospective customers to explore our diverse inventory and flexible financing programs.”

With the new locations come new appointments for the company. Robert Dalton is the new branch manager for the Fontana outlet, and Corey Garland is now the finance and insurance manager for the location. The two have a combined 61 years experience in trucking.

Dildeep Johal is bringing more than 22 years of industry experience to the branch manager for the Stockton facility.

“Dildeep, Robert and Corey bring on an ocean of industry knowledge and expertise that is essential to meet client demands and ensure that we continue delivering exceptional customer service. I am confident that they will help take Pride Truck Sales to greater heights,” said Johal.

The additions bring the number of Pride locations in North America to eight.