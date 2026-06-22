Saia adds Midwest terminals in Minnesota and Missouri

LTL carrier Saia has expanded its Midwest network with the opening of new terminals in Duluth, Minn., and Columbia, Mo., as the company continues to grow its national freight footprint.

The Duluth facility opened earlier this month, while the Columbia terminal began operations this week, bringing Saia’s terminal count to 218 locations across North America.

The company said the new facilities will improve regional coverage, add capacity, and provide customers with greater access to its LTL network in key Midwest markets.

“These additions reflect our ongoing commitment to strategically growing our footprint where customers need reliable service and capacity most,” said Patrick Sugar, executive vice president of operations at Saia. “By continuing to invest in our infrastructure, we’re able to create stronger connections across our network and support more efficient freight movement for our customers.”

According to the company, the Duluth terminal will enhance service throughout northern Minnesota and surrounding areas, while the Columbia location is expected to strengthen freight connectivity across central Missouri and nearby Midwest freight corridors.

The expansion comes as Saia continues to invest heavily in network growth. The company launched its “It’s a Yes” brand campaign earlier this year, emphasizing customer service, operational flexibility, and network capacity.

“As Saia continues to expand, our priority remains delivering the consistent, dependable experience customers expect from our network,” Sugar added. “Each investment helps position us to better support customers today and into the future.”