Schneider to shutter Canadian operations

Schneider has put its Guelph, Ont., property for sale and informed associates it is closing its Canada-based operations.

“Today, Jan. 14, 2022, we are announcing a change in the company’s approach to Canadian-based operations,” the company told Trucknews.com in a written statement, responding to questions about its Canadian operations.

(Photo: Schneider)

“Despite the dedication and best efforts over many years, Canadian-based operations do not fit within Schneider’s long-term strategic focus. This decision was difficult. The change will affect all 150 Canadian-based associates and drivers. We are working with associates during the transition. Company trucks and equipment will transfer to our U.S.-based network to continue to serve our customers and as we proceed with the sale of the Guelph, Ont., property. We expect Schneider will no longer have Canadian-based operations by the end of March. We have notified all our Canadian associates and will remain in regular communication with them over the coming months.”

Trucknews.com has learned the 39-acre Guelph property will go to auction later this month, with JLL Commercial Real Estate managing the sale.